

CTV Barrie





Barrie Police officers are searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for two armed robberies on Sunday.

Police say that at approximately 12:30 p.m. the accused brandished a knife and demanded cash from a convenience store on Cundles Road West, just west of Bayfield Street.

Later the same afternoon, at approximately 5 p.m., a suspect went into a pet store on Livingstone Street East in the city and showed a knife while again, demanding money.

In both cases, the suspect is said to have fled on foot.

No one was physically injured in either incident.

The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, approximately five-feet-10-inches to six-feet tall.

He wore a dark scarf or bandana to cover his face.

In the first incident, police say the man wore a thin, grey hoodie, jeans and tall black winter boots.

In the second incident, police describe the man as wearing a grey coat with a black hoodie, jeans and black and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.