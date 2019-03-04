Featured
Police investigating two armed robberies in Barrie
Images of suspect(s) wanted in connection with armed robberies in Barrie on Sun., Mar. 3, 2019 (Barrie Police Services)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, March 4, 2019 12:11PM EST
Barrie Police officers are searching for a suspect believed to be responsible for two armed robberies on Sunday.
Police say that at approximately 12:30 p.m. the accused brandished a knife and demanded cash from a convenience store on Cundles Road West, just west of Bayfield Street.
Later the same afternoon, at approximately 5 p.m., a suspect went into a pet store on Livingstone Street East in the city and showed a knife while again, demanding money.
In both cases, the suspect is said to have fled on foot.
No one was physically injured in either incident.
The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build, approximately five-feet-10-inches to six-feet tall.
He wore a dark scarf or bandana to cover his face.
In the first incident, police say the man wore a thin, grey hoodie, jeans and tall black winter boots.
In the second incident, police describe the man as wearing a grey coat with a black hoodie, jeans and black and white shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.