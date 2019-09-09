

Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie





A Bradford teen is facing a drug-possession charge when officers conducting a R.I.D.E. program spotted a vehicle supposedly trying to avoid them.

South Simcoe Police officers say the vehicle made a last-minute turn into a driveway shortly after midnight, just before the ride check on Simcoe Street.

Police say officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle when they approached.

Officers say the driver passed a roadside test, but police say they seized a quantity of weed.

The 17-year-old passenger is charged with underage possession of cannabis.

In Ontario, it is illegal to be under the age of 19 to possess or grow recreational cannabis.