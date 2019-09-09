Featured
Teen faces drug charge after vehicle allegedly avoids R.I.D.E. check
Kim Phillips, CTV Barrie
Published Monday, September 9, 2019 11:39AM EDT
A Bradford teen is facing a drug-possession charge when officers conducting a R.I.D.E. program spotted a vehicle supposedly trying to avoid them.
South Simcoe Police officers say the vehicle made a last-minute turn into a driveway shortly after midnight, just before the ride check on Simcoe Street.
Police say officers could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle when they approached.
Officers say the driver passed a roadside test, but police say they seized a quantity of weed.
The 17-year-old passenger is charged with underage possession of cannabis.
In Ontario, it is illegal to be under the age of 19 to possess or grow recreational cannabis.