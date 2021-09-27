Teen clocked driving 173km/h on Highway 26 in Springwater Twp: OPP
A young driver faces charges after police say the teen was clocked speeding more than double the posted limit through Springwater Township.
According to provincial police, an officer caught the 17-year-old G2 driver from Bradford travelling 173km/h in an 80 zone on Highway 26 Sunday.
The vehicle the teen was driving was immediately towed to an impound yard for 14 days under the new stunt driving legislation.
Additionally, the teen's license was promptly suspended for 30 days.
"Plus court and future high insurance and MTO licencing fees, was it worth it?" OPP tweeted about the incident.
On Sept. 12, the province enhanced stunt driving penalties from a seven-day immediate licence suspension to 30 days for speeding over 40km/h in an 80 zone or higher, and a 14-day vehicle impoundment, up from seven days.
Barrie Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Annamie Paul resigning as leader of the Green Party
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
Health Canada suspends licence, issues recall for hand sanitizer containing 'elevated levels' of methanol
Health Canada has issued a recall and suspended the licence for PURE75 gel hand sanitizer after learning the product contains 'elevated levels' of methanol that can cause serious health issues such as skin and eye irritation, breathing problems, headaches and even death.
U.K. mulls calling in army to help ease gas shortages at pumps
Lines of cars formed at British gas stations for a fourth day on Monday, as the government mulled sending in the army to help ease the supply disruptions, triggered by a shortage of truck drivers.
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
'Take time': Former detainee offers advice on moving forward to Spavor, Kovrig
A B.C. man who was detained in China in 2014, says it took him more than a year to feel normal again after he was released, but it may take Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor even longer to readjust to life in Canada.
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
Unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga Beach, Ont. frustrates residents, business owners
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to more than 400 calls over the weekend from frustrated residents and business owners over an unsanctioned car rally in Wasaga Beach.
'A Canadian way to fight back': Man with multiple sclerosis to portage from Toronto to Montreal for MS research
A Montreal man diagnosed with multiple sclerosis is set to portage 700 kilometres from Toronto to Montreal in order to raise money for MS research.
Atlantic
-
University taking disciplinary action in aftermath of rowdy party in Halifax Saturday night
Dalhousie University says it's taking disciplinary action against students who took part in a rowdy party Saturday night that drew thousands to the city's south end.
-
DNA evidence ties blood of alleged jail-beating victim to clothing of N.S. inmates
Prosecutors in the trial of inmates accused of attempting to murder a prisoner in his Nova Scotia jail cell have entered DNA evidence linking the victim's blood to three of the alleged assailants' clothing.
-
Inquiry into Nova Scotia mass killing holds first of four community open houses
About 50 people from the community of Debert, N.S., turned out to meet investigators from the commission of inquiry investigating the mass killing that claimed 22 lives in the central and northern parts of Nova Scotia last year.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annamie Paul resigning as leader of the Green Party
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
-
Quebec adds 519 new COVID-19 cases, patients in ICU rise by 5
Quebec is reporting 519 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, more than 72 per cent of which were among unvaccinated people.
-
Quebec announces free consultation service for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence
The Quebec government has announced a free consultation service for victims of sexual abuse and domestic violence in the province.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Axle on LRT train car failed hours before Aug. 8 derailment: TSB
A new report by Canada’s transportation watchdog says the LRT train car that derailed just outside Tunney's Pasture Station on Aug. 8 likely experienced problems five hours earlier.
-
Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa down on Monday
Ottawa Public Health says another 48 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and the number of active cases is down.
-
Police investigate shots fired in south Ottawa
Ottawa police are investigating shots fired in the city's south end early Monday morning. No one was injured.
Toronto
-
Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day, 7-day average continues to drop
For the third day in a row Ontario has reported fewer than 700 new COVID-19 infections as the seven-day average of daily cases continues to drop.
-
Detective who solved Holly Jones murder reveals what sharp-eyed officers noticed in killer's apartment
A lead detective on the 2003 Holly Jones kidnapping and murder says there were four things that made police immediately suspect he was killer when they knocked on his door for a DNA sample.
-
Toronto preparing to vaccinate kids ages five and up for COVID-19 when the time comes
Toronto Public Health (TPH) announced Monday that it is getting ready to vaccinate children ages five and up.
Kitchener
-
Ontario reports fewer than 700 new COVID-19 cases for third straight day, 7-day average continues to drop
For the third day in a row Ontario has reported fewer than 700 new COVID-19 infections as the seven-day average of daily cases continues to drop.
-
Crash shuts down roads in Waterloo; power outage in area
Two roads in Waterloo have been partially shut down due to a crash, as Waterloo North Hydro is reporting a power outage in the area as well.
-
'It was much more tame than normal': Gathering restrictions temper homecoming weekend in Waterloo Region
Thousands of students and alumni came through Waterloo Region over the weekend to partake in homecomings at nearby universities, and Waterloo’s mayor said COVID-19 restrictions appear to have been obeyed.
Windsor
-
'It’s sad': piece of Ford City’s namesake up for sale
The Windsor Engine Plant has been listed by sale by the Ford Motor Company, according to union officials.
-
117 new COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths in Windsor-Essex over three days
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 117 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths over the past three days.
-
'Hopefully it lasts': Windsor Assembly Plant workers glad to be back on the job
Windsor Assembly Plant employees are back on the job Monday after several shutdowns due to a global microchip shortage.
London
-
12 new COVID-19 cases reported in Middlesex-London
The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday, but no new deaths.
-
TVDSB report calls for pause on officers in schools
A new report from the Thames Valley District School Board recommends putting the Student Resource Officer program on hold.
-
Homecoming parties ramp up Saturday night
It was a slower start than what is typically seen during Western’s Homecoming weekend, but once the weather and police presence cleared, that seemed to change
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay students asked to make amends for anti-Semitism: school board
More fallout following the disturbing video that was circulating social media showing a group of students displaying anti-Semitic behaviour on the field at a North Bay school.
-
Suspicious vehicle fire in Lively under investigation
Sudbury police and fire crews were called to the scene of what has been deemed a suspicious fire on Sixth Avenue in Lively early Sunday morning. An investigation is underway.
-
North Bay police investigating threat involving high school
North Bay police say there is no threat to the safety of students or staff at a local high school following a threat made on social media.
Winnipeg
-
How the early work of a Canadian scientist and his team made the COVID-19 vaccines possible
The story of how the groundbreaking mRNA vaccines were developed to help the world fight COVID-19 is a fascinating one — but it’s been missing a key part, according to a scientist who says a fundamental aspect of these vaccines was originally developed by a small team in Canada.
-
Hallmark movie set takes over Winnipeg's Exchange District
Fall may have just begun a few days ago, but it was beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Sunday in Winnipeg’s Exchange District.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Annamie Paul resigning as leader of the Green Party
Annamie Paul is resigning. The embattled Green Party leader announced Monday that she’s started the process of withdrawing from the role, calling her less than a year at the helm of the party 'the worst period' in her life. Paul's decision to step down comes on the heels of the party initiating a review of her leadership given the results of last Monday's federal election.
Calgary
-
Two Canadians in prisoner swap freed for health reasons: China
Two Canadians detained in late 2018 who were allowed to return to Canada in a prisoner swap were released on bail for health reasons, China's Foreign Ministry said Monday.
-
Grizzly bear attack on solo hiker prompts closure of section of Kananaskis Country
Alberta Parks confirms a section of Elbow-Sheep Wildland Provincial Park in Kananaskis Country has been closed to the public after a hiker was attacked by a grizzly bear Sunday afternoon.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A summery, blustery Monday in Calgary, then fall-like for a few days
This is certainly a fine way to kick off your week!
Edmonton
-
NEW
NEW | New places for familiar councillors? More than new names to city's overhauled electoral wards
The redrawn boundaries attempt to better balance the population of each ward and shed the traditional numbering system for Indigenous ward names.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton's new Indigenous ward names, explained
The City of Edmonton's 12 wards have new Indigenous names and re-designed boundaries.
-
NEW
NEW | Edmonton election ward profile: Nakota Isga
Nakota Isga has three candidates in the 2021 municipal election, including incumbent Andrew Knack.
Vancouver
-
Bus crash leads to road closure in downtown Vancouver
A serious collision that appeared to involve a bus led to a road closure in downtown Vancouver Monday morning.
-
B.C. vaccine card: Pass with QR code now required to access many non-essential businesses
Starting today, the only acceptable proof of vaccination in British Columbia to dine at restaurants and attend indoor recreational events is the B.C. Vaccine Card.
-
What happened to Kristina Ward? Family, Mounties looking for answers 4 years later
It's been four years since an Abbotsford woman vanished and Mounties in Langley are renewing their calls for clues in the hope of bringing closure to her family.