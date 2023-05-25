Tee up for 17th Annual Kevin Lord Memorial Spring Classic

Golf

Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Companies are finding it's not so simple to leave Russia. Others are quietly staying put

When Russia invaded Ukraine, global companies were quick to respond, some announcing they would get out of Russia immediately, others curtailing imports or new investment. Billions of dollars' worth of factories, energy holdings and power plants were written off or put up for sale, accompanied by fierce condemnation of the war and expressions of solidarity with Ukraine.

Atlantic

Montreal

Ottawa

Toronto

Kitchener

London

Northern Ontario

Windsor

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver