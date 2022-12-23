Tears and gratitude as 200 free dinners are distributed in small community

The community of Angus was filled with joy, gratitude, and tears Friday as the food bank distributed 200 free chicken dinners to those in need.

The dinners were generously donated by two local businesses and delivered by personnel from Base Borden.

Among those receiving the dinners was Heather Speers, a single mother of four, who was overwhelmed with emotion when she received a Christmas dinner and two bags of toys for her children.

"That kind of gift means so much because, I personally, can only give so much to my kiddos. And to have a community like this wrap around someone like myself just brought me to tears," she said.

The Angus Food Bank, which serves the community year-round, has seen a recent increase in the number of families seeking assistance, with three to four new families coming in every week.

Despite the rise in demand, the food bank hasn't had to turn anyone away, thanks to the generosity of the community and businesses like Bokkie's Biltong and the Hayco Commercial Group.

Honorary Col. Wayne Hay of the Hayco Commercial Group, emphasized the importance of supporting the food bank, especially during the holiday season.

"The Angus Food Bank is in the backyard of the base, and we want to make sure that we support them in every way we can for the less fortunate and for the community," he said.

Heather Morgan, president of the Angus Food Bank, described the emotional impact of giving out the holiday meals, saying, "it's very humbling when you give them their things in their trunk, and they can barely even face you because of the tears."

For those in need, the food bank's support brings relief during what could be a difficult time.

As Speers put it, "having a program like what we've received today has just brought a little bit of joy where it could have been a lot harder."

The food bank reminds residents that there are no restrictions on who can receive assistance and that they will do their best to help anyone in need.