

CTV Barrie





Gateway Casinos and Entertainment unveiled 26 new live table games at its Innisfil casino Thursday.

The addition of Blackjack, Baccarat, Roulette and Poker marks the completion of a $5 million renovation.

Gateway recruited 110 new positions to manage and operate the expanded gaming floor.

“The expansion to the gaming floor went seamlessly and I want to take this opportunity to thank our guests for their patience during renovations,” said General Manager Tim O’Doherty. "I think we can all agree it was worth it as we now have so much more to offer in excitement and entertainment with the addition of such a variety of table games."

A charity Blackjack tournament was held to mark the grand opening which included local media personalities and members of Innisfil council.

“Thank you for investing in our community and creating new job opportunities for our residents,” said Innisfil Mayor Lynn Dollin.