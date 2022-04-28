Sutton nursing home gets government funding
A long-term care home remembered for a deadly outbreak of the COVID-19 virus in 2020 has received increased funding and promises of a new facility from the provincial government.
The province announced the Sutton long-term care facility would receive almost $500 per bed each month and an additional $113 per bed per month for increased staff support for the beleaguered nursing home.
River Glen Haven Nursing Home lost more than three dozen seniors to COVID-19 during the pandemic, with many family members questioning the staff's ability to mitigate the spread of the virus in the overcrowded ward-style rooms in the Georgina facility.
Of the initial 120 residents, 87 of those became infected, and 37 died during the spread of the contagion during the height of the pandemic.
Related Articles:
- Families of River Glen Haven residents stage emotional protest
- Owners of Sutton seniors' home devastated by COVID-19 to take back management
- Ministry of Long-Term Care extends management order at River Glen Haven
- Owners take back control of Sutton long-term care home ravaged by outbreak
In an April 28 email, ATK Care Group's Chief Operating Officer Jordan Kannampuzha said new directives ordered by the Ministry of Long-Term Care (MLTC) had mitigated the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.
"The Ministry of Long Term Care currently has directives limiting admissions to basic rooms (i.e. three or four-bed ward-style rooms) as the focus is decanting these rooms to only have two people in them. With these directives in place, River Glen Haven has a maximum occupancy of 76 residents."
Kannampuzha said he was hopeful the government's current staff recruitment efforts would enable ATK to hire more people for a new seniors' care facility.
"ATK Care Group is currently working with the Ministry of Long-Term Care to begin development of a new 144-bed LTC facility in Sutton," said Kannampuzha. "I believe the new care community will be of great benefit to the seniors of Georgina – and our neighbouring communities – allowing for more of our residents to age in the community they have grown up in."
However, residents and their families may well be concerned about the River Glen Haven's home that struggled during the pandemic and whose management of the facility was eventually taken over by the MLTC and given to South Lake General Hospital for three months during the summer of 2020.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's 'discriminatory' blood ban being replaced by screening based on sexual behaviour for all donors
A policy change years in the making, on Thursday Health Canada approved Canadian Blood Services' submission to eliminate the three-month donor deferral period for gay and bisexual men as well as some other folks in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
Canada plans to reopen embassy in Ukraine in coming days or weeks: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the Canadian government intends to reopen its embassy doors in Ukraine shortly, following in the footsteps of its allies.
Mounting evidence Canada trained Ukrainian extremists, gov't needs to be held to account: experts
Continued evidence that the Canadian Armed Forces have trained extremists in Ukrainian military should raise tough questions for government, experts say.
Health officials 'on alert' for mysterious hepatitis cases in B.C. children
The B.C. government is watching closely for local cases of the mysterious hepatitis illness afflicting young children in countries around the world, but none have been identified so far.
'More questions than answers': COVID vaccines for kids under 5 still not authorized in Canada
There are no vaccines currently approved for use in children under the age of five in Canada. While this may leave some parents concerned about their child's exposure to COVID-19, experts insist there's no reason to rush the process.
This 11th century container might have been a hand grenade used in the Crusades, new analysis says
Researchers believe they may have found an early type of hand grenade potentially used in the Crusades after performing new analysis on the residue inside a set of 11th century ceramic vessels found in Israel.
Woman who stood on Tomb of the Unknown Soldier won't be charged: police
A woman who stood and shouted on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the ‘Freedom Convoy’ protest has expressed remorse and will not be charged, Ottawa police say.
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
Climate cost to Canada could be trillions of dollars by 2100: report
A new report estimates the total cost of climate change to the Canadian economy at trillions of dollars by the end of the current century if global temperatures continue to rise unabated.
Atlantic
-
Antigonish man, 22, dies after being struck by police vehicle on N.S. highway: RCMP
A man has died after being struck by a police vehicle in Addington Forks, N.S., says RCMP.
-
Halifax police trying to identify persons of interest in Treyvhon Bradshaw murder
Halifax Regional Police have released images of two people they say are persons of interest in the March murder of 25-year-old Treyvhon Alrick Bradshaw.
-
N.S. reports 24 new deaths related to COVID-19, drop in new cases
Nova Scotia is reporting a decrease in new COVID-19 cases, but an increase in deaths and hospitalizations, in its weekly report Thursday.
Montreal
-
Quebec mask mandate likely to end May 14 and authorities 'do not wish' to bring it back
"We strongly suggested, as a recommendation, that the people could evaluate their own risk and see if they wish to take some personal measure" to protect themselves, said Dr. Luc Boileau, even if there's a new wave in the fall.
-
Quebec blood ban: Donation wait times after same-sex sexual encounters will be dropped
While the Cana aims to overhaul the screening process for both blood and plasma donations by this Fall, Hema-Quebec is focusing on plasma alone.
-
Health chief Boileau takes heat from worried Quebecers over drastically increased nickel emissions
Quebec's current public health chief came under fire on Thursday for a controversial decision made by his predecessor, allowing nickel emissions near some Quebec City neighbourhoods to grow fivefold overnight.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Firefighters battle fire in four-storey residential building in Ottawa's east end
Ottawa Fire tweeted that firefighters were on the scene of a two-alarm fire on Ogilvie Road, between Palmerston Drive and Cadboro Road just after 9 p.m.
-
Ottawa police outline exact route for 'Rolling Thunder' biker ride
Ottawa’s interim police chief has shared the full route for the ‘Rolling Thunder’ motorcycle ride on Saturday, one of a series of demonstrations expected in the capital this weekend.
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' biker demonstration
Here's a look at what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekend in Ottawa.
Toronto
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
INVESTIGATION
INVESTIGATION | Nigerian charges unlikely for stolen Ontario car, police say, as councillor calls for nationwide task force
Layers of real and fake paperwork that likely followed a Canadian car from where it was stolen in Ontario to where it was found on a used car lot in Nigeria make it almost impossible to prosecute the dealer for knowingly selling a stolen car, police in the African nation say.
-
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after shooting in Pickering
A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in Pickering, Durham Regional Police say.
Kitchener
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
Trial of man accused of 2017 Kitchener murder postponed again
Thursday marks five years since Melinda Vasilje was fatally stabbed in her apartment on Country Hill Drive in Kitchener.
-
'It’s devastating': 2022 Cambridge Ribfest cancelled due to lack of support
Organizers of Cambridge Ribfest have decided to cancel this year's event after vendors backed out of the festival.
London
-
Two days, two separate gun-violence incidents in downtown London, Ont.
For the second time in 48 hours, London police were called to the downtown core for a weapons investigation.
-
Chris Stapleton postpones Thursday night concert in London, Ont.
Fans of Chris Stapleton who’d planned to see him perform Thursday night at Budweiser Gardens will have to wait a little longer due to a band member testing positive for COVID-19.
-
TVDSB claims violence hasn’t increased at Saunders amidst student concerns over fights, bullying
After numerous reports of violent incidents at Saunders Secondary School, some students have expressed concerns about feeling unsafe on school grounds.
Northern Ontario
-
North Bay mayor wants to see Airport Industrial Park grow
North Bay Mayor Al McDonald says he wants to see Airport Industrial Park grow sooner rather than later.
-
Creel survey on the St. Marys River in the Sault
Ontario's natural resources ministry and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources will be spending the summer polling anglers in the Sault Ste. Marie area.
-
SOCKS Timmins needs community support this weekend to meet high demand
People are in need of warm clean socks, so much so that SOCKS Timmins says it can't keep up with demand.
Windsor
-
Ontario 2022 budget includes new measures for seniors, low-income workers
Ontario’s deficit will rise this year to $19.9 billion, with the Ford government enacting new measures for seniors, low-income workers and auto commuters in a budget that holds out hope the province can return to balance around the time of the next provincial election in 2026.
-
E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures planned for Dominion and Dougall
The City of Windsor is letting drivers know about more E.C. Row Expressway ramp closures.
-
'The pain had just gotten out of control': WSO music director battling cancer
Robert Franz, 54, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma in October 2021. Yet, the music director has carried on conducting the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO).
Calgary
-
Calgary man pleads guilty to terrorism charges
A Calgary man has pleaded guilty to two terrorism-related charges after travelling to fight with the Islamic State in Syria in 2013.
-
Age gap: Alberta bucks trend of aging Canadian population
Currently, there are 81 Canadians between the ages of 15 and 24 for every 100 between the ages off 55 and 64.
-
Christal convicted in 2019 homicide of Uber driver Karsif Hirani
Andrew Christal has been found guilty of manslaughter in the death of a Calgary Uber driver.
Saskatoon
-
'Brian's a hero': Saskatoon runner rescues man struggling in river
A Saskatoon man is being hailed as a hero after rescuing a person from the South Saskatchewan River Wednesday afternoon.
-
Demolished former hotel used to embody 'the ambience of Saskatoon'
The former Continental Hotel on Second Avenue South was demolished on Thursday after the Saskatoon Fire Department deemed it unsafe.
-
Downtown YXE sees benefit to potential downtown grocery store
Brent Penner says it was "great news" when he first heard the reports of the possibility of Pitchfork Market + Kitchen going in at Midtown Plaza.
Edmonton
-
Gun, knife and NARCAN: One man's 7 weeks of working Edmonton transit security
He says he was bear sprayed twice, had a gun waved at him and was attacked with a knife – and that was just in the first seven weeks of working security for Edmonton Transit Service.
-
Edmonton councillors grill ASIRT about withholding names of people killed by police
The practice that often sees the names of people killed by police officers in Alberta withheld from the public was defended by the leader of the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) Thursday.
-
Oilers announce tailgates, watch parties for Stanley Cup Playoffs
The Stanley Cup Playoffs start next week and Edmonton Oilers fans will have plenty of options to watch their favourite team together.
Vancouver
-
Numbers hospitalized, in critical care with COVID-19 in B.C. rise again
The number of COVID-19-positive patients in B.C. hospitals has more than doubled since the end of March, with 570 hospitalized as of Thursday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | IHIT investigating fatal shooting in Maple Ridge neighbourhood
Homicide investigators have been called to Maple Ridge following a fatal shooting in a residential neighbourhood, blocks from the local elementary school.
-
Video of suspect vehicle in Abbotsford hit-and-run released
Police in Abbotsford have released photos and video of a suspect vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash that sent a pedestrian to hospital with life-threatening injuries Tuesday night.