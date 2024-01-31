Suspended Wasaga Beach physician Dr. James McInnis to lose his licence after sexual abuse finding
Warning: Content in this article may be disturbing to some readers.
Dr. James McInnis, a former Angus and Wasaga Beach family doctor, will lose his licence after he was found to have sexually abused a patient and his nurse by The Ontario Physicians and Surgeons Discipline Tribunal.
The decision, based on a balance of probabilities, concluded McInnis was more likely than not to have committed sexual abuse by having inappropriate sexual relationships with his nurse and his patient following more than a month of testimony by several witnesses in October more than four years after the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario suspended McInnis.
Tribunal Findings
According to the Tribunal, McInnis was found to have engaged in disgraceful, dishonourable and unprofessional conduct by pursuing a sexual relationship with a patient to whom he provided narcotics and used the drugs and also having sex with another patient's fiancée, whom he impregnated.
The Tribunal found he also failed to maintain the profession's standard in handling medications and in his care and treatment of patients.
The Tribunal believed McInnis had sexual intercourse with his practice monitor nurse, who was put in place following a previous suspension by the College, which ordered the nurse to be in the room at all times while McInnis treated female patients.
The Tribunal also believed McInnis tried to interfere with the College's investigation by asking a patient to lie to the College.
Suspensions
McInnis abruptly closed his offices in Angus and Wasaga Beach in November 2019 when the allegations surfaced, and his licence was suspended. Signs posted on his office doors informed his patients he was taking a personal leave of absence.
McInnis was suspended by the College three times between 2011 and 2019. The first suspension was following a sexual assault investigation while serving as a medical officer in the military at CFB Borden in 2010.
McInnis faced nine charges, including four counts of sexual assault. He pleaded guilty to two counts of sexually harassing patients and was suspended for three months.
Not long after, while working as an emergency doctor at a local hospital in March of 2011, McInnis was accused of inappropriate behaviour toward a nurse and suspended in 2013 for two months.
McInnis has paid more than $7,000 in penalties to the College and now faces even more and, ultimately, the automatic loss of his licence for at least five years under the Regulated Health Professions Act after being found to have committed sexual abuse.
Defence lawyer Seth Weinstein told CTV News, "Dr. McInnis is very disappointed in the decision but as the matter remains before the Tribunal, we will not be making any further comment at this time. "
The Tribunal noted McInnis remains suspended until its final penalty order is handed down in March.
Possible sanctions beyond case for hockey players facing 2018 sex assault charges
The five players from Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team facing sexual assault charges also have the potential to encounter further sanctions regardless of the outcome of their case.
Alberta to require parental consent for name, pronoun changes at school
Premier Danielle Smith has announced a raft of changes affecting transgender Albertans, including requiring parental consent for students 15 and under who want to change their names or pronouns at school.
DEVELOPING James Smith inquest asks police to prioritize warrants for repeat domestic violence offenders
The jury from the inquest into one of Canada’s most brutal mass killings suggested changes to release conditions, prison programming and police practices it says could help prevent future violence.
'He thought it was the flu,' says widow of man who died of strep A
A New Brunswick widow is urging Canadians with symptoms of Strep A to get tested or go to the hospital so that other families don’t have to deal with a loss like hers did.
400K seniors approved for dental care program as applications set to open for more Canadians
Applications for the federal government's new dental insurance program are about to open up to more Canadians.
WATCH Arizona girl escapes alleged kidnapping on her walk to school
Security cameras captured what police say was an attempted kidnapping of an 11-year-old while she walked to school in Arizona.
Man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia home and posting gruesome video online
A man accused of beheading his father in suburban Philadelphia posted a gruesome video on social media that shows him holding up the severed head and railing against the government, authorities said Wednesday.
Newfoundland shipwreck recovery posing a challenge to residents
Worried that it may disappear for good, residents in Cape Ray, N.L. tied up a mysterious shipwreck on Tuesday, anchoring it to the beach in a bid to preserve the wreckage and find some answers about its origins.
Pilots describe 'bizarre' lights and 'triangles' over Canada in air traffic control audio
At least four flights reported 'multiple lights sometimes in a triangle formation' high above the Canadian Prairies one morning earlier this month, according to air traffic control audio obtained by CTVNews.ca.
