Barrie Police need assistance in identifying a man wanted in connection with a human trafficking offence.

Police believe the man has been trafficking a young girl from Barrie and they say he exploited the victim in the sex trade and exercised control over her actions.

The suspect is known to visit the Barrie and greater Toronto area.

The accused is described as being between 25 to 30 years old with long dark braided hair and a thin build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.