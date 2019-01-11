ARRAN-ELDERSLIE - Provincial police are searching for a suspect accused of striking two cruisers and injuring an officer near Owen Sound on Thursday morning.

They say the incident happened in Arran-Elderslie at about 8:30 a.m. when officers were investigating a suspect vehicle.

They say that during the probe, the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle, hitting the cruisers and officer on the way.

Police say the officer shot his gun at the suspect, but investigators do not know whether the person was hit.

They say the officer was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are still looking for the vehicle, described as a Dodge pickup truck.