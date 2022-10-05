Suspect charged with attempted murder in Huntsville, Ont. investigation

Police laid an attempted murder charge in connection with an investigation in Huntsville involving a dispute between two people where witnesses reported hearing a gunshot.

Provincial police were called to a property on South Lancelot Road near Old Muskoka Road north of Utterson on Sept. 19 around 2:20 p.m. and quickly mobilized the OPP helicopter and K9 team for the investigation.

Police said one person suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital. They did not provide details of the individual's injuries.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old individual, who was charged with possession of a scheduled substance.

Police say a second person was arrested Tuesday, more than two weeks after the incident.

Along with attempted murder, a 53-year-old Hamilton, Ont. man faces charges of pointing a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and discharging a firearm with intent.

The investigation is ongoing, with police asking anyone with information to call the Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.