One person in custody following OPP investigation in Huntsville
Provincial police have one person in custody following reports of a gunshot in Huntsville.
A heavy police presence, including the OPP helicopter and K9 team, was in the area of South Lancelot Road near Old Muskoka Road Monday for several hours as officers investigated an alleged dispute between two people.
Huntsville OPP says one person suffered minor injuries and was treated and released from a local hospital. Police did not provide specifics on the person's injuries.
A 42-year-old individual is charged with possession of a scheduled substance and is expected to appear in court in Muskoka Tuesday.
Police are withholding the suspect's identity to protect the victim's identity.
OPP says further details will be provided when available.
