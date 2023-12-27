Suspect arrested twice in less than 6 hours over Christmas faces multiple charges

BARRIE
    A 26-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police arrested him twice less than six hours apart for alleged crimes in Bradford and Innisfil.

    Police say the suspect was arrested after being accused of stealing from a vehicle on Sunday around 11 p.m. in the area of Holland Street West and Collings Avenue in Bradford.

    He was charged with trespassing at night, theft under $5,000 from a vehicle, and not complying with a probation order.

    He was released with a future court date, only to be arrested again around 4:30 a.m. on Monday.

    Police say he is accused of driving a stolen car "erratically" in the area of Yonge Street and Innisfil Beach Road in Innisfil.

    The accused was subsequently charged with dangerous operation, impaired driving, vehicle theft, possession of property obtained by crime, and drug possession.

    Following the second incident, the accused was held in police custody for a bail hearing.

