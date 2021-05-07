BARRIE, ONT. -- York Regional Police arrested a 28-year-old man accused of throwing large rocks through the windows of two homes in Whitchurch-Stouffville in April.

Police say the accused smashed the window and damaged the floor inside a Baker Street house with a rock on April 18.

They say the same suspect returned a week later to the Baker Street home and was on the property with a flashlight. He fled before officers arrived.

Two days later, officers were called to another house on Baker Street after residents reported being woken up by a rock crashing through a window.

Police reviewed surveillance video and set up patrols in the area and say the suspect was arrested when he returned to the Baker Street houses a few days later.

He faces two counts of mischief over $5,000 and trespassing at night.

Police are continuing the investigation and encourage anyone with information or surveillance video of the area to contact them.