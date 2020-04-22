BARRIE -- If you’ve ever wanted to experience all four seasons in one week, April 2020 may have been the month for you. The weather has been anything but predictable, with double-digit highs followed by high winds and flurries.

Many people across Simcoe County and Muskoka awoke to snow on Wednesday morning.

“I was surprised this morning when I opened my curtains and saw the snow, but hey, it’s April in Canada,” said one woman walking along the waterfront in Barrie with her husband.

Environment Canada’s weather stations didn’t record how much snow came down overnight, but there was enough to cover streets, rooftops and vehicles in the city of Barrie.

Before the snow fell, strong winds tore through the region. The winds were strong enough that Environment Canada issued a special weather statement on Tuesday. The strongest winds were recorded in Lagoon City at 78 km/hr.

Winds hit 71 km/h in Barrie, 61 km/h in Collingwood, 59 km/h in Muskoka and 76 km/hr in Toronto.

In Tiny Township, a large barn was in the process of being taken down, but Mother Nature finished the job on Tuesday.

This is what’s left of a barn in Tiny Township following strong winds yesterday. It certainly has been a wild 24 hours of weather with snow blanketing the area again this morning. pic.twitter.com/SpbfqwZLXj — Rob Cooper (@robcooperctv) April 22, 2020

In Wasaga Beach, high winds caused the water to blow onto the shore and up against store-fronts.

“It pushed quite a bit of water from Georgian Bay out onto the beachfront, which actually caused the Nottawasaga River, which runs through town, to swell. So we did see high water levels yesterday,” says Wasaga Beach Deputy Fire Chief Craig Williams.

But Mother Nature is staying consistent with her inconsistency. The next few days are forecasted to be full of sunshine, with double-digit temperatures on the weekend.