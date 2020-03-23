Sudden death in Orillia not suspicious, OPP says
Published Monday, March 23, 2020 8:36PM EDT
Provincial Police investigate the sudden death of a man in Orillia on Saturday March 21, 2020 (Steve Mansbridge/CTV News)
BARRIE -- Provincial police say they consider the death of a man in Orillia not to be suspicious.
The OPP says the sudden death investigation began after an unresponsive man was found in The Beer Store on Atherley Road on Saturday morning.
Paramedics took the 66-year-old male to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police are continuing to investigate, but say there is no concern for public safety.
RELATED IMAGES