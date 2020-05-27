SHELBURNE, ONT. -- It wasn't supposed to end like this, but students won't be returning to school to finish the year.

Students at Centre Dufferin District High School in Shelburne had the opportunity to pick up any belongings left behind on Wednesday.

"They didn't know they were never coming back this semester," says dad Chris Sales. "So just a nice chance to maybe have a bit of closure, and ya, obviously, pick up anything important that got left."

The school contacted all of the students directly and scheduled times to stop by.

Sanitation stations and spacing markers were set up as a safety measure.

"We have everything that we can think of to keep the kids safe," says Wendy McIntosh, Centre Dufferin. "We've got all that in place, just trying to get them through in an orderly manner and keep them as safe as possible."

Some students returned books before emptying the contents of their lockers into garbage bags.

In Dufferin, parents will be able to pick up belongings at elementary schools next week.

The Simcoe County District School Board will also begin allowing students to pick up belongings starting Monday and will be contacting families directly with specific instructions on a school by school basis.

The catholic school board is still finalizing plans for the end of the school year.

Schools in Dufferin are also working on plans for curbside pickup for any students unable to come to the school to clear out their lockers.