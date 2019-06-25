People are increasingly turning to less traditional lodging when they travel, and colleges with student residences are reaping the benefits.



Rooms at the Barrie student residence at Georgian College are rented out the public every summer. Over the Canada Day long weekend, every single unit is rented out.



"We're really excited for everyone to be here for the Stones," says Robyn Glassier, Regional Manager with the college. "They're the big ticket item for the weekend."



There are 200 suites in the residence and the college rents them out from May through August. Most units have two separate rooms, a bathroom and a small kitchen.

The building doesn’t have a swimming pool or restaurant, but it does offer as many services as possible, from security to laundry services.



“All the rooms have linens. Housekeeping is regular, the basic amenities as well. Front desk twenty-four hours a day,” says Robyn Glassier, Regional Manager with the college.



The rooms range from $75 dollars a night to $135 dollars a night, depending on the weekend. If you book thirty days at a time it’s $45 dollars a night.



The money collected from rent is given back to the college and its students.

