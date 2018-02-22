

CTV Barrie





For the second time in a week, a local student is facing a charge over a school threat.

A teen was charged with uttering death threats after making a social media post on Tuesday. In the post, the teen is pictured with what appeared to be a firearm.

The threat was alleged to have been made against students at Eastview Secondary School.

The incident prompted Eastview and some other area schools to take various security measures on Wednesday.

The teen was released to a parent on Thursday, saying outside the courthouse that he meant no harm.

Just last week, a student from St. Thomas Aquinas in Tottenham was arrested over an alleged school threat.