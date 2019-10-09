A stubborn house fire kept crews busy through the night and into the early morning hours in Bradford.

The Innisfil Fire Department responded to the structure fire on Line 11 in Bradford West Gwillimbury around 9:30 on Tuesday night.

Crews began an aggressive attack and moved inside the home to try and extinguish the flames. Once the fire spread to the attic and roof, firefighters had to head back outside to continue tackling the blaze.

The tenant arrived home to find the house swallowed by flames.

Luckily, no one was injured, but the building is a complete loss.

Bradford West Gwillimbury deputy fire chief Olaf Lamerz tells CTV News that recent renovations in the home made fighting the fire challenging.

Innisfil and Bradford crews both responded to the fire because the area where the fire happened is part of the shared 'Fire Protection Plan' between the two towns.

New Tecumseth and King Township Fire Departments assisted with mutual aid.

Crews were still putting out hot spots on Wednesday morning.

The cause of the fire hasn't been determined, but crews say it doesn't appear to be suspicious.