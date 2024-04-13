Strong wind alert ends in Simcoe County

Environment Canada's special weather statement for most of the region has ended after a windy overnight.

The National Weather Agency stated that strong northwesterly wind gusts up to 80 kilometres per hour would continue early this morning, but just before 10:30 a.m., the weather statement ended.

The special weather statement applied to the following areas:

Barrie

Coldwater

Collingwood

Dufferin

Innisfil

Midland

New Tecumseth

Orangeville

Orillia

Owen Sound

Shelburne

Washago

Hydro One reported that thousands of customers throughout the region suffered power outages overnight.

According to Wasaga Distribution, up to 500 people were without power due to adverse weather effects.

Around 400 Lakeland Power and 100 InnPower customers also reportedly lost electricity.