ALLISTON, ONT. -- For nearly 60 years, Stevenson Memorial Hospital in Alliston has been the little hospital that could but meeting the challenges of the pandemic has proven more difficult every day as the number of patients grows.

Stevenson Memorial Hospital's president and CEO, Jody Levac, said they have had to transfer patients to other hospitals because of the facility's limitations.

"We are doing what we can in the building that we have, but that's not the vision. The vision has always been to have a redevelopment hospital here at Stevenson, with increased bed capacity and proper resources to serve out the community," Levac said.

The hospital manages between six to 12 patients each day. Levac said the demands of the pandemic highlighted the need for expansion.

The hospital has a redevelopment plan established that aligns with the goals set by Ontario Health but is waiting for provincial funding.

Levac hopes the treasury board reviews the expansion plans sometime this year, which adds urgency to meeting fundraising targets in the community.

"We want to see a new hospital here at Stevenson," he added.

The hospital has raised $16.7 million to date to help get the project off the ground. The hospital foundation must still raise another $14 million for the redevelopment, plus an additional $5 million for new equipment and technology.