BARRIE, ONT. -- There was excitement in the Midland Harbour Monday.

People young and old filled in at the water's edge to watch the Canadian Steam Ship Lines' Frontenac cut through the ice.

The vessel moved in to unload grain and delighted onlookers.

"We watch the boat every time it does come in, even though we've seen them lots of times," said Carol Palmer. "In the ice...this is kind of special."

Another cargo ship will make the same trip on Jan 8 or 9, 2021, and stay in Midland for the winter.