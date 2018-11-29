

CTV Barrie





Looks can be deceiving, and that's the case right now at lakes across the region.

It’s only a matter of time before the lakes will be frozen over, but local fire department officials warn this early blast of winter isn’t enough just yet.

A thin crusting of snow and ice covers the shores of both Lake Simcoe and Lake Couchiching, but the weather isn’t cold enough to create solid ice.

“This time of year the lakes are still warm and the wind going across the water is what’s causing the freezing,” said Orillia Fire’s assistant fire chief, Brent Thomas. “Anything three inches or less is not safe. Please stay off the ice.”

Fire officials want everyone to stay clear of the ice and keep pets on a leash near the waterfront.