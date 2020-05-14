BRACEBRIDGE -- With potentially thousands of people travelling north, hospital staff in Huntsville and Bracebridge ready for the first COVID-19 long weekend in cottage country.

"We're prepared to treat whoever comes in our doors," said Dr. John Simpson, director & chief of emergency medicine, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare.

Staff are prepared to treat patients, including those infected with the virus.

"We have 17 ventilators. We have two ICUs, one at each site. We operate 100 beds," said Carol Anderson, Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare chief nursing executive.

According to the health unit, only about five percent of all confirmed cases in our region are in Muskoka.

Nineteen people have tested positive so far, with one death, a man in his 80s from Muskoka Lakes.

"I have personally treated COVID patients. It's a scary disease, and it's not always predictable who is going to get the most sick. So I think us as healthcare workers are anxious about it and scared about it," Dr. Simpson admitted.

Some full-time residents in Bracebridge fear the virus could travel north and spread further in the community.

"I think we have one or two cases in the general area. Let's keep it that way," said Muskoka resident Dave Stevens.

Muskoka resident Stewart Mosher said that he's comfortable with visitors to the area, with certain conditions. "As long they bring their stuff with them and don't overwhelm our hospitals and our variety stores and stuff, I think we'll be fine."

"If you do come up to Muskoka in order to self isolate with your family, you've got to keep in mind, we don't have the same resources both health care wise, and otherwise, you would find in large urban centres," explained Anderson.

Hospital staff echo the advice of the health unit, encouraging cottagers to avoid any unnecessary travel and to self-isolate, avoiding physical contact with anyone in the community to lower the risk of infection and exposure.