Drops of blood and broken beer bottles are left along a stretch of Dunlop Street West in downtown Barrie after an incident late Wednesday night.

Police say they responded to reports of a stabbing at around 11:30 p.m. outside of the Lakeside Tap & Grill.

The victim, a 40-year-old Barrie man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not said if they have anyone in custody and are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them.