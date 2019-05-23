Featured
Stabbing in downtown Barrie sends one to hospital
Broken beer bottles and drops of blood can be seen out front of a downtown Barrie establishment on Thurs., May 23, 2019 (CTV News/Steve Mansbridge)
CTV Barrie
Published Thursday, May 23, 2019 12:40PM EDT
Drops of blood and broken beer bottles are left along a stretch of Dunlop Street West in downtown Barrie after an incident late Wednesday night.
Police say they responded to reports of a stabbing at around 11:30 p.m. outside of the Lakeside Tap & Grill.
The victim, a 40-year-old Barrie man, was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police have not said if they have anyone in custody and are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact them.