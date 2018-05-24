When most families were celebrating mother's day, the Adameks were saying goodbye to their son Dominique.

The 28-year-old Springwater man was killed in a hit-and-run on May 5th near the intersection of County Road 53 and Carson Road.

Adamek was crossing County Road 53 on just before 6 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP says the driver fled the scene and was last seen heading down County Road 53.

"Someone took his life and everything from us," said his mother Diane.

His family are pleading for the driver or anyone with information to come forward.

"We are just looking for some sort of justice," said his brother Kristian.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2011 to 2013 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the front end and passenger side. The damage includes a broken headlight.

"Anybody who sees that vehicle in my opinion is going to be able to determine that it was in some sort of collision," said Det. Const. Chris Lesage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.