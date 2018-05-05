

CTV Barrie





Ontario Provincial Police say a 27-year-old Springwater Township man was killed in a hit and run collision early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on County Road 53, just south of Carson Road, just before 6 a.m.

The man was crossing the street when he was struck, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Huronia West OPP say the driver involved took off from the scene, and they’re now appealing to the public for information.

Detective Constable Chris LeSage tells CTV News the initial investigation suggests the vehicle involved sustained front end damage, likely on its passenger side. No information about the vehicle’s make or colour has been made public.

Officers say the driver was last seen heading northbound on County Road 53.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.