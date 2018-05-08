

The OPP has released more information about the vehicle involved in a deadly hit-and-run in Springwater Township.

Police say the vehicle that struck and killed a 28-year-old Springwater Township man on Saturday is a 2011 to 2013 Toyota Corolla.

The vehicle is believed to have damage to the front end and passenger side. The damage includes a broken headlight.

The OPP says the victim was crossing County Road 53 near Carson Road, just before 6 a.m. According to police, the driver fled the scene. The vehicle was last seen headed down County Road 53.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.