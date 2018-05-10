

Police have identified the man killed in a weekend hit-and-run in Springwater Township.

Dominique Andrew Adamek was crossing County Road 53 on Saturday, just before 6 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle. The Springwater Township man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The OPP says the driver fled the scene and was last seen heading down County Road 53.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a 2011 to 2013 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle is believed to have damage to the front end and passenger side. The damage includes a broken headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.