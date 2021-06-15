Advertisement
Speeder caught going twice the limit in Bradford
Published Tuesday, June 15, 2021 9:45AM EDT
South Simcoe Police bust a Bradford man going twice the legal limit in Bradford on Mon., June 14, 2021. (CTV)
BARRIE, ONT. -- A Bradford man is facing stunt driving, and speeding charges after police clocked him doing 50km/h over the limit in Bradford.
South Simcoe Police say the man was driving at 101km/h along Yonge Street and the 8th Line Monday morning.
A 47-year-old Bradford man had his licence suspended and his vehicle impounded by police.
The man will be in court at a later date to answer to the charges.
