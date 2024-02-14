Special delivery: 2,000 kindness cards and carnations will spread the love in Simcoe County
South Simcoe Police Officers will spread Valentine's love with the fifth annual Caring with Cards and Carnations campaign.
On Wednesday, The officers will distribute 2,000 kindness cards made by Simcoe County elementary students to several organizations in Bradford and Innisfil.
The initiative was started by South Simcoe Police Special Constable Elisabeth Aschwanden in 2019.
Over the past five years, the campaign has grown to include South Simcoe Police Auxiliary officers, community volunteers and organizations that include Innisfil Fire and Rescue Services, CONTACT Community Services, Holland Gardens and the Elden in Bradford.
The cards will be given to two food banks, the Out of the Cold Cafe and seniors at five homes in Bradford and Innisfil.
Special Constable Aschwanden says, "This truly is a team effort, and we are always touched by the generosity of our communities. The cards created by the students are priceless and guaranteed to give seniors a smile."
Two hundred carnations have been donated by Linda's Floral Designs in Bradford and Lavender Floral in Innisfil; those will be specially delivered to some deserving seniors at their homes.1.6720462
Special Constable Aschwanden is also responsible for a Winter Warmup bag program that delivers gift bags to seniors in Innisfil and Bradford.
