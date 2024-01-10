Officers warm hearts and homes with Winter Warmup campaign delivering comfort to seniors

On a cold winter day, the South Simcoe Police officers warmed the hearts and homes of seniors with their new winter warmup campaign.

Volunteers and auxiliary officers delivered 100 gift bags to seniors in Bradford and Innisfil.

"Some of them are seniors that have been isolated, seniors that sort of need a little extra something, and others are seniors that we thought have done a lot for our community, and we want to put a smile on their face," said Special Const. Elisabeth Aschwanden.

The bags contain soup, tea, hot chocolate, lip balm, toques, and hand-knitted hearts made by Aschwanden's mother. Various community partners donated items.

"We always get excited to do initiatives like this with South Simcoe police, especially Elisabeth, just because we can get out the community and reach out to people that we otherwise wouldn't see normally," said Melissa McKee, Holland Gardens Retirement Residence community relations manager.

The bags also contain information and resources about available community programs.

Organizers say this time of year can be challenging for seniors.

"It's a very tough time whether you are a senior or not. The winter can be incredibly isolating, especially with slippery roads - you're a little nervous to get outside," said Jaime Robertson, Elden Retirement Residence Living consultant.

"It seems like winter just drags on. Again, some may be isolated, and we're hoping that we'll get them through and help them navigate the rest of these cold winter days," said Aschwanden.

Now that this campaign has wrapped up, the police service is already working on its next campaign - the Caring with Cards and Carnations program that will happen in February.