Simcoe County seniors treated to hand-delivered Valentine's Day packages

Seniors across Simcoe County were feeling the love after thousands of cards were hand-delivered to help make them feel special on Valentine's Day.

South Simcoe police officers and volunteers in Bradford distributed the cards made by hundreds of local students as part of the 'Caring with Cards and Carnations' program.

Each package included a handmade card, some candy, and, in some cases, a carnation donated by Linda's Floral Designs.

"I am so grateful. I am really grateful on this Valentine's Day," said Bradford senior Pat Thompson after receiving her package. "Thank you so much."

A card is handwritten by a student in Simcoe County destined for a local senior on Valentine's Day. (South Simcoe Police Services)

This year marks the fifth for the program that helps show seniors they are important and thought of on these occasions.

"Everybody needs a little extra smile and extra love and just to know someone is thinking about them," noted Special Const. Elisabeth Aschwanden.

South Simcoe police officers and volunteers in Bradford, Ont., assemble packages for seniors on Valentine's Day on Tues., Feb. 14, 2023. (South Simcoe Police Services)

Officers also delivered the cards to residents at Sandy Cove Acres in Innisfil, and in Barrie, more than 6,000 handmade cards were handed out to retirement homes as part of the 'Show the Love Campaign.'

"It's not only important to the residents in the retirement homes and long-term care to show that the community cares about them, but it's important to the school kids to recognize that there is value in the seniors in our neighbourhoods," said Barrie Police Const. Julie Reynolds.

Both police forces plan to continue the Valentine's Day card distribution next year.

A BIG thank you to everyone who dropped off Valentine's Day cards as part of our campaign to #ShowTheLove to local seniors and residents of long-term care! We received more than 6,000 cards &SPC Calladine stopped by Parkview Seniors Centre to deliver some of the cards yesterday! pic.twitter.com/ByJbU65Ypk — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) February 14, 2023