    South Simcoe under tornado watch

    Viewer video appears to show a tornado that formed near CFB Borden on June 22, 2024 (Courtesy: Joanne Mears/Facebook) Viewer video appears to show a tornado that formed near CFB Borden on June 22, 2024 (Courtesy: Joanne Mears/Facebook)
    Environment Canada has issued special weather statements for most of the Simcoe-Muskoka region, including a tornado watch for Innisfil, New Tecumseth and Angus.

    According to the national weather agency, the following areas are under a tornado watch:

    • Angus
    • Caledon
    • Innisfil
    • New Tecumseth
    • Newmarket
    • Orangeville

    The watch states that conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms that may produce tornadoes. Strong winds, large hail and heavy rain are also possible, and the watch is expected to be in effect through Saturday evening.

    Additionally, Barrie and most other areas are under a special weather statement for possible thunderstorms and rainfall amounts between 40 to 80 millimetres, expected to be effective through Sunday.

