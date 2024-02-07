South Simcoe Police search for eye witnesses to early morning collision
South Simcoe Police Service is appealing for witnesses following a collision in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury that sent three people to hospital.
Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision involving a silver GMC pickup truck and a silver Honda Civic at the intersection of 5th Sideroad and Line 11 on Tuesday at around 7 a.m.
The driver and passenger from the pickup truck and the driver of the Civic were all transported to a local hospital.
However, the passenger in the pickup truck was later airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.
- Download the CTV News app to get local alerts on your device
- Get the latest local updates sent to your email inbox
All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Roads were closed for several hours while the traffic unit officers conducted a collision reconstruction.
Police are appealing to witnesses and anyone with dash camera footage to contact Constable Kostiuk at 905-775-3311, extension 1424 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Poilievre says he's against the use of puberty blockers for transgender children
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he's against the use of puberty blockers for children.
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
Immigration minister 'pissed off' that Canadians' families blocked from leaving Gaza
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says he's frustrated and "pissed off" that a list of people related to Canadians are being blocked from leaving the embattled Gaza Strip. Ottawa started accepting applications last month to reunite as many as 1,000 people in the Palestinian territory with extended family members in Canada.
Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
They played for their country in their 20s. By their 40s, they had early onset dementia after playing this physical sport
More than 450 current and former rugby players who have now joined lawsuits to take legal action against global governing body World Rugby.
As planet warms, ferocious snowfalls like the one that hit Nova Scotia could increase
Forecasters say a warming global climate could actually cause some parts of Canada to see colder conditions, including heavy snowfalls like the one that hit parts of the Maritimes this week.
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Montreal man charged with threatening on X to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau
A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to death threats made to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.
Prince William returns to public duties at a time when the monarchy needs him more than ever
Prince William returned to royal duties Wednesday for the first time since his father, King Charles III, announced his cancer diagnosis and his wife Kate was hospitalized for abdominal surgery.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
Halifax closing five homeless encampments
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
N.S. premier apologizes for comments made on local state of emergency in Cape Breton
Nova Scotia’s premier is apologizing for comments he made earlier this week surrounding a local state of emergency in Cape Breton.
-
Storm Watch: School closures, cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.
Montreal
-
Two daycares evacuated after gas leak leads to fire on Montreal's South Shore
Two daycares have been evacuated after a gas leak led to two vehicles catching fire on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Lack of foster families in Montreal forcing siblings apart
A lack of foster homes in Montreal is tearing siblings apart, according to those who work in the system.
-
Man, 42, fatally shot in parking lot in Montreal's West Island
Police are investigating after a 42-year-old man was gunned down in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING One person arrested as striking military base workers picket in Ottawa
One person was arrested Wednesday outside a National Defence building in Ottawa, as unionized military base workers blocked the street.
-
Ottawa real estate market gained momentum in January, real estate board says
The Ottawa Real Estate Board (OREB) says the capital's real estate market thawed in January, but the market is still relatively quiet.
-
OPP find stolen vehicle ablaze in Petawawa
The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating after finding a stolen vehicle on fire in Petawawa.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Police announce 5 arrests in extortion attempts 'terrorizing' Peel Region
Police in Peel Region are investigating 29 separate cases of attempted extortion targeting South Asian business owners in a rash of crime Brampton’s mayor says is “terrorizing” the community.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Third suspect in fatal shooting of mom in Leslievillle likely fled to Somalia: police
Toronto police say the “third and final suspect” wanted in connection with the deadly shooting of a mother struck by a stray bullet in Leslieville last summer has likely fled to Somalia.
-
'He talked me into it': Ontario senior receives $40,000 loan agreement after door-to-door sale
For years, door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario, but that isn’t stopping some companies from continuing to push expensive, long-term rental contracts on unsuspecting homeowners.
Kitchener
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE 'The missing piece': Regional councillors approve $19.75 million land deal for new transit hub
The Region of Waterloo is moving ahead with a major land purchase it says will be used as part of its new transit hub in Kitchener.
-
Cambridge testing flood wall on Main Street Bridge 50 years after historic Galt flood
A half century after a massive flood hit Galt, the City of Cambridge is taking precautions in hopes of preventing an event like that again.
-
Orange e-scooter and e-bike rentals returning to Waterloo Region
The Region of Waterloo is bringing back its popular e-scooter and e-bike rental program.
London
-
A new construction project will take over a critical west London commuter route. Here’s what you need to know
The City of London will begin construction of a new roundabout at the intersection of Oxford Street West and Gideon Drive this spring.
-
LPS lay child pornography charge against London man
A London, Ont. man is facing a child pornography charge after police were tipped off by two agencies and the execution of a search warrant yielded electronic devices.
-
Shooting under investigation in Sarnia
Sarnia police are investigating a late-night shooting in the city. It happened between 10:15 p.m. and 10:35 p.m. at a home on Fairview Place.
Northern Ontario
-
Onus was on husband to get explicit consent, judge ruling in sex assault trial
A man who now lives in northern Ontario has been sentenced to three years for sexual assault in a case that illustrates the need to gain explicit consent.
-
Sault police looking for tips on wanted man
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are asking the public for tips to help them find a man wanted on 10 different criminal charges, including assault with a weapon and extortion.
-
One person found dead in a residence, northern Ont. police say
A 26-year-old from Massey, Ont., was found dead Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Windsor
-
Two men suffer life-threatening injuries after stabbing each other: Windsor police
Windsor police say two men are in hospital with life-threatening injuries after stabbing each other in South Windsor.
-
Lakeshore robbery suspect arrested in Chatham-Kent
On Feb. 6, officers were called to Lighthouse Cove where investigation led them to one person believed to be responsible for multiple robberies including the theft of vehicles throughout the community.
-
LaSalle boy stuns NHL superstar Connor Bedard to win autographed stick
Cruz Ciarlariello and his dad were in Toronto to take in all the action of NHL All-Star Weekend and got up at about 4:00 a.m. to try to get a wristband to take part in a skills competition.
Calgary
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are expected to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
'Free samples' of cocaine lead to charges against Calgary man
A man who Calgary police say was giving 'free samples' of cocaine to people outside a local casino has been charged.
-
Okotoks man killed in crash between pickup truck and train
One person was killed after a train hit a pickup truck south of Calgary.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers return to the picket line for more rotating strikes
Teachers in Saskatchewan's largest school division walked off the job on Wednesday as a series of rotating one-day strikes continued.
-
Nurses at St. Paul's Hospital 'stop the line' after patient goes into respiratory arrest
A traumatic situation in a Saskatoon hospital waiting room has prompted nurses to enact a last-resort measure to sound the alarm about overcapacity and patient safety.
-
Reports of mysterious lights in Western Canada include sightings over Sask.
Continued reports of mysterious lights over Western Canada still have people mystified as to where they may be coming from. The sightings follow reports from pilots in the Regina and Winnipeg areas.
Edmonton
-
Teens plan class walkout on Wednesday to oppose Alberta's gender identity policies
Sixteen-year-old Aspen Cervo says he began thinking about a student walkout over the Alberta government's planned policies around transgender youth right after Premier Danielle Smith announced them last week.
-
Police release photo of senior who allegedly sexually assaulted a child in Lloydminster
Police are looking for a senior citizen who they say sexually assaulted a youth in eastern Alberta last month.
-
UBC student commutes from Calgary -- cheaper than paying Vancouver rent
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
Vancouver
-
Suspect arrested after 2 fires set in 2 days outside Delta restaurant
Police in Delta say they've recommended arson charges against a man in connection to two fires set in two days outside a local restaurant.
-
Former RCMP intelligence official sentenced to 14 years after leaking national secrets
Assistant crown attorney Judy Kleiwer said Ortis’s conduct was a 'betrayal' of the RCMP and Canada’s Five Eyes partners that 'jeopardized the safety of Canadians.'
-
Vancouver Park Board transition update expected at council
The ongoing Vancouver Park Board saga and the mayor's efforts to dissolve the elected body is expected to continue at Wednesday’s city council meeting.