South Simcoe Police search for eye witnesses to early morning collision

    South Simcoe Police Service is appealing for witnesses following a collision in the Town of Bradford West Gwillimbury that sent three people to hospital.

    Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision involving a silver GMC pickup truck and a silver Honda Civic at the intersection of 5th Sideroad and Line 11 on Tuesday at around 7 a.m.

    The driver and passenger from the pickup truck and the driver of the Civic were all transported to a local hospital.

    However, the passenger in the pickup truck was later airlifted by Ornge Air Ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre.

    All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Roads were closed for several hours while the traffic unit officers conducted a collision reconstruction.

    Police are appealing to witnesses and anyone with dash camera footage to contact Constable Kostiuk at 905-775-3311, extension 1424 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online.

