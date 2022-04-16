South Simcoe Police investigating after body found in canal in Bradford

Police are investigating after a body was found Friday afternoon in the canal in Bradford.

According to South Simcoe Police, officers were first alerted to the body around 1:30 p.m. Friday in the canal between Simcoe Road and 5th Line.

After the coroner arrived, the body was transported to Toronto for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The identity has not been confirmed.

Police were unable to confirm who located the body. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to Detective Constable Andrew Smith at 905-775-3311, 705-436-2141, extension #1043.