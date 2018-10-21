Chefs and volunteers rolled up their sleeves to serve up some hot dishes on Sunday afternoon at the Gilford Soup Contest to help the Sleeping Children Around The World Foundation.



Sunday marked the seventh year for the soup cook-off event. Eleven chefs put their concoctions to the test for fellow residents to taste and vote on the top dish. Local chef John Cooper - who made a Thai curried carrot soup - says it’s not about winning the contest.



This is about the kids and having a place to sleep,” said the chef. “It’s about community, it`s about getting out, (and) connecting with the people in your community and being involved.



Last year’s event raised more than $16 hundred, sending forty-six-bed kits to children in Uganda.



The kits include a mattress...bedding, clothes, school supplies, and a mosquito net.