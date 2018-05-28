

CTV Barrie





Police need the public’s help in solving a bizarre theft in Grey County.

A 40 foot-long seed drill was stolen from a rural property on Sideroad 5 in Chatsworth Township.

The drill is believed to have been stolen sometime between May 17 and May 27.

The green Great Plains seed drill has an estimated value of $40,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.