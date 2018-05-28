Featured
Someone stole a 40 foot-long seed drill in Grey County
The OPP says this seed drill was stolen from a property in Chatsworth, Ont. sometime between May 17 and May 27, 2018. (OPP/ Handout)
CTV Barrie
Published Monday, May 28, 2018 12:56PM EDT
Police need the public’s help in solving a bizarre theft in Grey County.
A 40 foot-long seed drill was stolen from a rural property on Sideroad 5 in Chatsworth Township.
The drill is believed to have been stolen sometime between May 17 and May 27.
The green Great Plains seed drill has an estimated value of $40,000.
Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.