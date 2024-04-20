Some important safety reminders for boating season

BARRIE
    Orillia OPP underscores the crucial need for boaters to verify their safety equipment before the upcoming boating season.

    The detachment's marine unit encourages life jackets to be checked for mold, mildew, and tears and to be replaced if required.

    Expiry dates should be checked on inflatable personal floatation devices (PFDs) and flares, and cartridges should be changed when necessary.

    Boaters should also check buoyant heaving lines and ensure their flashlights are functional with fresh batteries.

    More information can be found in the Safe Boating Guide on Transport Canada's website, where boaters should confirm that they have the required safety equipment for the boats they operate. 

