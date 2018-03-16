

A snowmobiler has died after going through open water at Boyer’s Beach in Bracebridge on Thursday night.



Gerry Parise was one of ten men out on the ice fishing Thursday night around 8 pm. Witnesses called police when they saw him drive into the open water.



“People saw him pick up his gear and drive off, and he hit open water and the snowmobile sank,” says Bracebridge OPP Constable Samantha Bigley.



Firefighters arrived within minutes and began the desperate search.



“Weather was against us, locating the patient was against us, everything that could have been was stacked up against our firefighters,” says the Bracebridge Fire Departments Deputy Chief Jared Cayley.



“I had reservations issuing orders [for], my firefighters, to go out on to the ice to facilitate a rescue."



By the time Parise’s body was pulled from the water it was too late. The 78-year-old man was taken to hospital but he could not be revived.



“Very upsetting,” says Cayley. “Anytime somebody loses their life in a tragic mishap that may or may not have been avoidable, it’s very tough."



With the ice fishing season winding down, the OPP and first responders are warning anyone venturing out onto the ice that it’s not safe and is particularly unpredictable this time of year.