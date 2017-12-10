

More snow squalls are expected to hit parts of Simcoe County and Grey County.

Environment Canada has issued a new snow squall watch, ahead of system that will move off of Georgian Bay. Squalls are expected to kick up early Thursday morning and last until the evening.

The watch has been issued for:

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Environment Canada says local snowfall amounts will likely be between 10 and 15 centimetres.