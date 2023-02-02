Snow squall warnings for central Ontario... again

Get your shovels and mittens ready for more snow.

Environment Canada has issued a snow squall watch across central Ontario.

A brief but intense snow storm, associated with a fast-moving Arctic cold front, will push southeastward across southern Ontario this afternoon through early this evening.

The national weather agency is calling for brief, intense snowfall to develop.

Under the snow squall watch, visibility will be significantly reduced due to the heavy snow combined with blowing snow.

"Looks like it'll get windy today, and tomorrow the winds shift. It will get cold and possible squalls, then a dramatic (next) shift Tuesday," said Dave Friary, Barrie's director of operations.

The region is expecting rain and a high of 3 degrees on Tuesday.

Snow squall watch in effect for:

Bracebridge - Gravenhurst

Huntsville - Baysville

Port Carling - Port Severn

Town of Parry Sound - Rosseau - Killbear Park

Barrie - Collingwood - Hillsdale

Midland - Coldwater - Orr Lake

Orillia - Lagoon City - Washago

Dundalk - Southern Grey County

Owen Sound - Blue Mountains - Northern Grey County

This afternoon into early this evening, expect a sudden loss of visibility in heavy and blowing snow with winds up between 50 to 70 km/h and between 2 to 5 cms accumulation.