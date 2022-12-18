Snow squall warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka
A snow squall warning that could bring up to 35 cm of snow has been issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka.
Environment Canada says snow squalls are expected to begin sometime Sunday evening through the Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood and Midland areas.
The weather agency says the snow will carry into Monday morning, possibly bringing anywhere between 20 cm to 35 cm of snow before the lunch hour.
According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to taper off into flurries by Monday afternoon.
Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Russia accuses Canada of leading isolation effort amid squabble over tweets, summons
Russia's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa is at the vanguard of an effort to isolate his country, following a series of social-media squabbles and ongoing salvos where each country summons the other's top diplomat.
'I will abide by the results': Musk launches poll asking if he should step down from Twitter
Elon Musk is asking Twitter’s users to decide if he should stay in charge of the social media platform after acknowledging he made a mistake Sunday in launching new speech restrictions that banned mentions of rival social media websites.
How Messi, Mbappe and a worthy supporting cast made the greatest World Cup final ever
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe both had dream performances but there were plenty of supporting acts that contributed to what many consider the greatest men's FIFA World Cup final ever. CTVNews.ca breaks it all down.
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Buying online? Look at the return policy before checking out to avoid unexpected fees
As some retailers rethink the way they handle online returns, anyone still shopping this holiday season may want to give those policies a read before hitting the checkout button.
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
Atlantic
-
New N.B. law allows supported decision-making for intellectually disabled residents
New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor gave assent Friday to the province's Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will allow people with intellectual disabilities to appoint those who will assist in important choices they make.
-
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
-
Loss of Grand Manan’s very own air ambulance makes impact after one week
The mayor of Grand Manan, N.B. says residents are cautiously optimistic about recent discussions to bring back the island’s very own air ambulance.
Montreal
-
COP15: Delegates close to major biodiversity agreement, says environment minister
A global agreement to protect a significant portion of the world's land and water will be reached in time for the end of COP15 in Montreal, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault predicted Sunday. The Canadian minister spoke on the eve of the last official day of the conference as negotiators worked on a proposed agreement that would include funding provisions totalling several hundred billion dollars.
-
9-year-old child sent to hospital after fire forces Montreal apartment evacuation
A nine-year-old child was rushed to hospital after a fire in an apartment building forced residents to evacuate Sunday night. Firefighters received the call at 8:46 p.m. Two minutes later, first responders arrived at the building on Workman St., near Atwater Ave and Notre-Dame St.
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News at 6 for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
Ottawa
-
Ottawa Mission serves record number of Christmas meals
The Ottawa Mission’s Christmas dinner returned in-person for the first time in three years on Sunday, with volunteers handing out a record number of warm meals to those in need during the holidays.
-
Russia accuses Canada of leading isolation effort amid squabble over tweets, summons
Russia's ambassador to Canada says Ottawa is at the vanguard of an effort to isolate his country, following a series of social-media squabbles and ongoing salvos where each country summons the other's top diplomat.
-
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Multiple people shot in Vaughan, suspect dead after interaction with police
Multiple people have been shot and a male suspect is dead following an interaction with police, who were responding to reports of an active shooter in Vaughan Sunday night.
-
Toronto community to come together to decry hate during menorah lighting Sunday
The entire east Toronto community is invited to come together and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community against hate and anti-Semitism during a menorah lighting event Sunday evening at Woodbine Park.
-
One person found dead inside a camper van that caught fire in a North York parking lot
One person has been found dead inside a camper van that was engulfed by a fire in a grocery store parking lot in North York Sunday evening.
Kitchener
-
Price of Cambridge sports complex balloons
The costs of the City of Cambridge’s new sports complex is creeping upward as factors, such as inflation, have ballooned the projected cost.
-
Waterloo region’s Jewish community celebrates the start of Hanukkah
Sunday is the first day of Hanukkah, and to mark the day, the local Jewish community held a menorah parade and lighting in Waterloo.
-
Experiencing a vintage Christmas at Doon Heritage Village
With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season in full swing, a popular exhibit at the Doon Heritage Village is bringing families back to a simpler time during the holidays.
London
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
London’s homeless receive boost with food and clothing
Dozens of Londoners in the east end of the city received a needed boost Sunday morning. The 'Risk Takers' are a treatment and recovery group, and were making food and handing out donations to some of London's most vulnerable ahead of the Christmas holidays.
-
Local Christmas display dazzling viewers, fundraising for charity
As the clock turns to 5:30 p.m., the switches get turned on at the Vanleeuwen home in Ilderton, Ont. to reveal a Christmas display of epic proportions. Inspired by his childhood, Jeff Vanleeuwen has spent a decade perfecting the holiday light show.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP in the northeast need more communicators
The North East Region OPP are looking to hire more communication staff; these personnel are often referred to as dispatchers.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
FedNor invests $1.3M in the northeast
Friday, Patty Hajdu, the minister of Indigenous Services and minister responsible for FedNor announced more than $1.35 million in funding for five Indigenous projects located in northeastern Ontario.
Windsor
-
'This is their stadium': World Cup fans pack Manchester Pub in Windsor, Ont.
After a month of soccer, people around the globe gathered to watch France and Argentina play the final game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, including many in Windsor who congregated Sunday at the Manchester Pub. It’s become the unofficial home of the World Cup in downtown Windsor during the tournament, which ran from Nov. 20 through Dec. 18 in Doha, Qatar.
-
Snowbirds to make a stop in Leamington, Ont. next summer
Canada’s most popular high-flying aerobatic show is coming to the Windsor, Ont. region in 2023. The Snowbirds have released their 2023 schedule, and the touring airshow is making a stop in Leamington.
-
Downtown Windsor, Ont. unveils Winter Works art collection
Downtown Windsor just got more colourful and whimsical with the addition of its first ever 'Winter Works' art collection featuring two local artists.
Calgary
-
Calgary families take home Christmas presents from firefighter toy drive
Nearly 4,000 gifts were handed out to less fortunate families in Calgary on Sunday as part of the annual Calgary Firefighters Toy Association party at the Telus Convention Centre.
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Gunshots fired at Delburne, Alta., home Sunday morning
RCMP are looking for tips from the public after a home east of Red Deer was shot at early Sunday morning.
Saskatoon
-
Extreme cold warnings in effect for northern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings on Sunday as a multi-day episode of “very cold wind chills” descends on the prairies.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
-
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
Edmonton
-
'Their safe zone': Special shopping spree helps immunocompromised kids, families
Families with immunocompromised or seriously ill children got to have a private shopping spree before Toys 'R' Us opened Sunday morning.
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Pet-friendly photos with Santa benefits Sheltered Paws animal rescue
Sherwood Park volunteers organized a fundraiser photo session with Santa on Sunday that welcomed pet owners to bring their furry friends.
Vancouver
-
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate.
-
North Vancouver’s ‘Santa Hank’ primed for busy season of giving back
He's from North Vancouver, not the North Pole – but 'Santa Hank' has earned the moniker by giving back to countless people in his community during the holiday season and beyond.
-
Snowfall warning lifted for B.C.'s South Coast, travel conditions remain challenging
A snowfall warning for B.C.'s South Coast was lifted Sunday afternoon, but conditions remained challenging on the roads and flight delays continued.