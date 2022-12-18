Snow squall warning issued for parts of Simcoe County, Muskoka

A snow squall warning that could bring up to 35 cm of snow has been issued for Simcoe County and Muskoka.

Environment Canada says snow squalls are expected to begin sometime Sunday evening through the Barrie, Orillia, Collingwood and Midland areas.

The weather agency says the snow will carry into Monday morning, possibly bringing anywhere between 20 cm to 35 cm of snow before the lunch hour.

According to Environment Canada, the snow is expected to taper off into flurries by Monday afternoon.