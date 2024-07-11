Here's what you need to know about blue-green algae

Health officials have confirmed a blue-green algae bloom in the Town of Innisfil.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit (SMDHU) noted the bloom between the southeast shoreline of Kempenfelt Bay in the Bear Point area and the southwest shoreline of Lake Simcoe in the Innisfil Beach Park area.

Some blue-green algae blooms can produce toxins, the health unit warns.

The blooms make the water appear green, blue, turquoise or olive green and can smell like rotting garbage, eggs, or plants.

Residents may notice dead fish along the shoreline.

"You can't tell if a bloom is harmful just by looking at it, so it's best to use caution, stay out of the water, and keep your pets out of the water," SMDHU noted.

The health unit warns swimming, drinking or playing in contaminated water can make you sick, including stomach pain, headache, muscle weakness, dizziness, vomiting, diarrhea, and possible liver damage.

Those exposed to toxic water may experience irritated skin, eyes, nose, throat, and lungs.

"If you think you may have symptoms caused by blue-green algae, contact your health care provider," SMDHU added.

Dog owners are urged to keep their pets away from potentially toxic water, because exposure can also make animals ill.

"Depending on how they're exposed, they can show signs of vomiting, staggered walking, difficulty breathing or even death," the health unit warned.

SMDHU also listed Three Mile Lake and Lake Muskoka in Muskoka Lakes, Bonnie Lake in Bracebridge, and Bass Lake in Oro-Medonte as having confirmed blue-green algae.