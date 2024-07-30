Search ends for missing senior from Midland

The search for a missing elderly man from Midland has ended.

At approximately 5:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Erica Rothwell was found in a bush area next to a nearby manufacturing facility.

Police reported that Eric was conscious and had been taken to a hospital for assessment by medical staff.

OPP used multiple resources to find the senior who went missing on Tuesday morning.

Eric was last seen leaving his home on Pillsbury Drive in Midland Ont.

Police say he left at approximately 10 a.m., on July 30, and did not return home from his outing. Police were notified about his disappearance around 12:30 p.m.

There was a heavy police presence in the area of the Trans Canada Trail, leading east from Midland to Orillia as officers conducted a search.

Investigators wish to thank residents, business owners and media partners who took the time to help with the search.