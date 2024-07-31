BARRIE
    Suspected cocaine discovered during Barrie traffic stop

    On Tuesday just before midnight, Barrie Police stopped a vehicle for violating the Highway Traffic Act.

    The incident occurred on Patterson Road in the City of Barrie.

    Police say they were approaching the vehicle when they discovered a bag containing suspected cocaine.

    The three individuals in the vehicle were arrested and taken to Barrie Police Headquarters.

    As a result of the ongoing investigation, the driver, a 19-year old male, and a 20-year-old female, from Barrie Ont., have been charged with possession of a schedule I drug – Cocaine, contrary to the controlled drugs and substances act.

    Both individuals were released from custody and are scheduled to appear before the courts at a later date.

    The passenger, who was sitting in the back seat was released unconditionally from custody and will not be facing charges.

