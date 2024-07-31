500+ marijuana plants discovered in illegal grow operation in Springwater

Police destroyed over 500 marijuana plants in an illegal grow operation at a farm in Springwater Township Ont.

On Monday, members from the Huronia West OPP were dispatched to McNabb Road in Springwater Township.

Police say a local farmer discovered four separate plots with several marijuana plants while working in the field.

The next day, members from the Huronia West Community Street Crime Unit along with an officer attended the plots in Springwater. Four of the plots were said to be deep into the cornfield.

Officers picked a total of 538 immature marijuana plants, which were destroyed at the scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.

