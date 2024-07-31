RVH receives $1M donation towards Keep Life Wild campaign

The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie Ont., received a significant boost towards its Keep Life Wild campaign.

The $1 million donation made by K. Winter Sanitation Inc. will help support RVH’s plans to expand the health center’s physical space and enhance all types of care.

In honor of K. Winter Sanitation Inc. hitting 60 years in business, owner Ken Winter and his son, Roger, chose to celebrate the milestone by giving back to the Barrie community.

"Our family believes in helping people and sharing with others,” says Roger Winter. “The best way for our communities to thrive is to make sure that RVH has everything it needs to care for those who call this place home.”

The Keep Life Wild campaign raises funds for RVH’s Expansion Plan, which involves the redevelopment of the Barrie Campus and the construction of a new Innisfil Campus.

RVH stated in a release that Simcoe Muskoka’s population is predicted to double in the next 20 years. By that time, one in three individuals will be seniors and may require hospital services four times more than others.

The Winter family has strong ties to RVH. Ken’s wife, Ruthann Winter, served as the head nurse at RVH’s Emergency Department located on Ross Street. RVH is also where the couple met.

“Their gift will ensure that advanced, world-class care is available close to home today and for years to come. We are so grateful for their support and generosity." shared RVH in a release posted on Wednesday.