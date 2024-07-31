BARRIE
Barrie

    • RVH receives $1M donation towards Keep Life Wild campaign

    K. Winter Sanitation Inc. has made a $1-million donation to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s Keep Life Wild campaign. (standing centre) Hayden, Jill, Roger and Sierra Winter. Also in attendance are (left to right) Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario & MPP, Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte; Sharon Ramagnano, Operations Director, ICU, Emergency and Trauma, RVH; Gail Hunt, President & CEO, RVH; Jason Teal, Chair, RVH Board of Directors; John Brassard, MP, Barrie- Innisfil; Mayor Lynn Dollin, Town of Innisfil and Estelle King, Chair, RVH Foundation Board of Directors & Keep Life Wild Campaign Cabinet Member. (RVH) K. Winter Sanitation Inc. has made a $1-million donation to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre’s Keep Life Wild campaign. (standing centre) Hayden, Jill, Roger and Sierra Winter. Also in attendance are (left to right) Doug Downey, Attorney General of Ontario & MPP, Barrie-Springwater-Oro Medonte; Sharon Ramagnano, Operations Director, ICU, Emergency and Trauma, RVH; Gail Hunt, President & CEO, RVH; Jason Teal, Chair, RVH Board of Directors; John Brassard, MP, Barrie- Innisfil; Mayor Lynn Dollin, Town of Innisfil and Estelle King, Chair, RVH Foundation Board of Directors & Keep Life Wild Campaign Cabinet Member. (RVH)
    Share

    The Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) in Barrie Ont., received a significant boost towards its Keep Life Wild campaign.

    The $1 million donation made by K. Winter Sanitation Inc. will help support RVH’s plans to expand the health center’s physical space and enhance all types of care.

    In honor of K. Winter Sanitation Inc. hitting 60 years in business, owner Ken Winter and his son, Roger, chose to celebrate the milestone by giving back to the Barrie community.

    "Our family believes in helping people and sharing with others,” says Roger Winter. “The best way for our communities to thrive is to make sure that RVH has everything it needs to care for those who call this place home.”

    The Keep Life Wild campaign raises funds for RVH’s Expansion Plan, which involves the redevelopment of the Barrie Campus and the construction of a new Innisfil Campus.

    RVH stated in a release that Simcoe Muskoka’s population is predicted to double in the next 20 years. By that time, one in three individuals will be seniors and may require hospital services four times more than others.

    The Winter family has strong ties to RVH. Ken’s wife, Ruthann Winter, served as the head nurse at RVH’s Emergency Department located on Ross Street. RVH is also where the couple met.

    “Their gift will ensure that advanced, world-class care is available close to home today and for years to come. We are so grateful for their support and generosity." shared RVH in a release posted on Wednesday.

    Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News