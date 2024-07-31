Wasaga Beach rolls out new transit fleet for 50th anniversary

Wasaga Beach is rolling into August with its new transit fleet.

In celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Wasaga Beach, the town has launched a new branded beach-themed transit fleet.

“The Town of Wasaga Beach is turning 50 this year, and as part of our celebrations, we’re proud to work with local businesses to launch this fun, new brand activation. Our residents and visitors enjoy seeing them around town – they evoke a sense of delight and pride in our beautiful beachfront community," said Mayor Brian Smith.

The new designs were inspired by the original tagline for Wasaga Beach Transit: "Ride the Wave."

According to the town, the surf, and paddleboard-adorned buses have been designed to embrace nostalgia and beach life.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to Wasaga Beach for once-in-a-lifetime live music experiences and to enjoy all that our town has to offer – including good food, spectacular sunsets, and our magnificent beach," continued Mayor Brian Smith.

The town is seeking additional sponsors to expand the fun campaign to more municipal fleet vehicles during the summer, fall, and winter seasons.